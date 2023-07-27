fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Awards Postponed

Emmy Awards Postponed Amid Double Hollywood Strike

The ceremony was scheduled to air Sept. 18, a new date has not been announced
Emmys Telecast Is Moving Out of September
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards have been postponed amid strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

As Variety first reported on Thursday, vendors for the event were informed that the ceremony will not be airing on their originally scheduled Sept. 18 date, which the TV Academy and Fox had kept as a placeholder.

The Emmys were last pushed back in 2001, following the 9/11 attacks and were postponed again after initial military action in Afghanistan. The ceremony eventually was held at the Schubert Theatre in Century City, which has since been demolished.

Rolling Stone previously reported that the SAG strike would impact the 2023 Emmys. Nominations for the award show, put on by the Television Academy, were released earlier this month just a day before the strike went into effect, leaving actors and talent with mixed emotions about their nominations. If the strike continues into September, they would not be able to campaign on behalf of their performances and attend the show.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was nominated for her role in Abbott Elementarytold The Hollywood Reporter she was “hit with a bag of emotions” after learning about her nomination because of the strike.

Trending

“We’re fighting for our art,” she said. “We’re fighting for what we love, and what we know people love. We’re not big million-dollar companies. No, we’re people, and we want to enjoy what we do, and we want to make a living at it. That’s what this is about.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Box Office: 'Barbie' Opens to Record-Setting $155 Million, 'Oppenheimer' Shatters Expectations With $80 Million Debut

Box Office Stunner: 'Barbie' Opens to Staggering $162M, 'Oppenheimer' Snags $82.4M

Twitter Is Going Nuts Over Donald Trump's Awkward Kiss With a Republican Woman Who Is Not Named Melania

Doja Cat Tells Fans She Doesn't Love Them, Disdains "Kittenz" Fan Club Nickname

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad