fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
WINNER! WINNER!

Emmys 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

The best in TV gathered on Monday night for the 2022 Emmy Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Julia Garner accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for "Ozark" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images) NBC via Getty Images

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here!

The ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, is airing live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles on NBC and, for the first time, streaming on Peacock.

Succession led all nominees this year, picking up 25, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for pretty much its entire core cast. The HBO Max hit will compete against EuphoriaOzark, SeveranceSquid GameStranger Things, and Yellowjackets

Tying for the second most nominations is last year’s Outstanding Comedy Series winner, Ted Lasso, and Mike White’s hit HBO anthology, The White Lotus, both of which picked up 20 nominations. Hacks and Hulu’s breakout comedy, Only Murders in the Building, each picked up 17 nominations, followed by Euphoria with 16.

In the Outstanding Comedy Series category this year, Ted LassoHacks, and Only Murders in the Building will compete against BarryCurb Your EnthusiasmThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselWhat We Do In the Shadows, and Abbott Elementary. For Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology series, The White Lotus is up against Dopesick, The DropoutInventing Anna, and Pam and Tommy.

Related

Lizzo Cries as She Accepts First Emmy Award: Growing Up 'All I Wanted to See Was Me in the Media'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12:

Kenan Thompson Remixes Classic TV Theme Songs -- and Slips in a Leonardo DiCaprio Jab -- in Emmys Opening

Emmys Livestream: Here's How to Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards Online

Check back here throughout the night as the winners are announced!

Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tobeeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
John Turturro, Severance
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Oh Young-soo, Squid Game
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Christopher Walken, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Julia Garner, Ozark
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Ana de Armas Breaks Down in Tears as ‘Blonde’ Stuns with 14-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Harry Styles Spit-Gate, Chris Pine "Astral Projecting" and Florence Pugh (Avoiding) Eye Contact: How 'Don’t Worry Darling' Drama Kept Burning After Venice Premiere

Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

Dennis Rodman's Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women's Soccer League

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad