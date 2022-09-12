Emmys 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here!

The ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, is airing live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles on NBC and, for the first time, streaming on Peacock.

Succession led all nominees this year, picking up 25, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for pretty much its entire core cast. The HBO Max hit will compete against Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Yellowjackets.

Tying for the second most nominations is last year’s Outstanding Comedy Series winner, Ted Lasso, and Mike White’s hit HBO anthology, The White Lotus, both of which picked up 20 nominations. Hacks and Hulu’s breakout comedy, Only Murders in the Building, each picked up 17 nominations, followed by Euphoria with 16.

In the Outstanding Comedy Series category this year, Ted Lasso, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building will compete against Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, What We Do In the Shadows, and Abbott Elementary. For Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology series, The White Lotus is up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam and Tommy.

Check back here throughout the night as the winners are announced!

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tobeeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

John Turturro, Severance

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Oh Young-soo, Squid Game

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Christopher Walken, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Julia Garner, Ozark

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice