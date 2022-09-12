Emmys 2022: See the Complete List of Winners
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here!
The ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, is airing live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles on NBC and, for the first time, streaming on Peacock.
Succession led all nominees this year, picking up 25, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for pretty much its entire core cast. The HBO Max hit will compete against Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Yellowjackets.
Tying for the second most nominations is last year’s Outstanding Comedy Series winner, Ted Lasso, and Mike White’s hit HBO anthology, The White Lotus, both of which picked up 20 nominations. Hacks and Hulu’s breakout comedy, Only Murders in the Building, each picked up 17 nominations, followed by Euphoria with 16.
In the Outstanding Comedy Series category this year, Ted Lasso, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building will compete against Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, What We Do In the Shadows, and Abbott Elementary. For Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology series, The White Lotus is up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam and Tommy.
Check back here throughout the night as the winners are announced!
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tobeeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
John Turturro, Severance
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Oh Young-soo, Squid Game
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Christopher Walken, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Julia Garner, Ozark
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
More News
-
Jennifer Coolidge Jokes About Feeling Bloated, Dances Along to Play-Off Music in Hilariously Unhinged Emmys Speech
- Beware of the Lavender Baths
- By
-
-
-
-
Emmys Livestream: Here’s How to Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards Online
- AWARDS SEASON
- By