John Legend Performs During Emmys in Memoriam Honoring Olivia Newton-John, Betty White, and More Stars

These stars will always be remembered. During Sunday’s broadcast of the Emmy Awards, John Legend was tasked with leading the In Memoriam segment remembering celebrities in entertainment — and ones out of it — during a moving performance of his new song “Pieces.”

“It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend, or cherished icon,” Anthony Anderson shared, introducing the moving performance. “To quote Shakespeare, all the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances, and one man and his time playing, even as we acknowledge the legends within our industry, will pass on. We celebrate all that they created and shared with the world. May they rest in peace and power.”

Olivia Newton-John, who died of breast cancer at 73, was celebrated for her music career and star appearance on Grease. Betty White appeared as one of the earliest remembrances. The beloved actress and comedian died in December, shortly before her 100th birthday. Her Hollywood career spanned nearly eight decades with iconic stints on hit shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls.

The list continued with highlights from Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly from head trauma earlier this year, James Caan, Gilbert Gottfriend, Ray Liotta, Sidney Poitier, and more.

The segment also paid tribute to the likes of Emmy winner Anne Heche, who died in a traffic collision last month, Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Nyota Uhura on Star Trek, and Pat Carroll, who voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid.

Last year, Uzo Aduba presented the segment as Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste performed Bridges’ song “River.” The year prior, H.E.R. hit the stage for “Nothing Compares 2 U” during the segment. And in 2019, Halsey performed Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.”