Emmy Nominations 2022: ‘Succession,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Lead

Succession, Squid Game, and Only Murders in the Building will all vie for multiple prizes at the 74th Emmy Awards. This year’s nominees were announced today, July 12, during a virtual event hosted by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero.

Succession led all nominees this year, picking up 25, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series, and acting nominations for pretty much its entire core cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, J. Smith-Cameron, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Harriet Walter, Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, and Alexander Skarsgård picked up nods for their guest turns on the show, too).

In the Outstanding Drama category, Succession — which won the prize last time it was nominated in 2020 — will compete against Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Yellowjackets.

The Outstanding Drama nod for Squid Game was one of 14 the South Korean smash picked up as it became the first non-English language show to land Emmy nominations in some of the top categories. The show’s stars also received various acting nods, including Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su, Lee You-mi.

Tying for the second most nominations is last year’s Outstanding Comedy Series winner, Ted Lasso, and Mike White’s hit HBO anthology, The White Lotus, both of which picked up 20 nominations. Hacks and Hulu’s breakout comedy, Only Murders in the Building, each picked up 17 nominations, followed by Euphoria with 16.

In the Outstanding Comedy Series category this year, Ted Lasso, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building will compete against Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, What We Do In the Shadows, and Abbott Elementary. For Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology series, The White Lotus is up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam and Tommy.

2022 Emmy Nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 22, 2022, airing at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The show will air on NBC and the streaming platform Peacock.