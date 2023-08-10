Emmy Awards Pushed to January 2024 as Hollywood Strikes Continue

As expected, with the Hollywood double strike continuing into August and no end in sight, the Emmy Awards have pushed this year’s event to January 2024.

When nominations were announced in July, the 75th Emmy Awards were originally scheduled to take place on September 18, but the writer’s strike and then-looming SAG-AFTRA strike threatened that date: A prolonged strike meant the event would have no Writers Guild of America members to work on the show, and no SAG-AFTRA nominees attending it, as both actions would be considered crossing the picket line.

With that September date fast approaching and no resolution between the studios and writers/actors forthcoming, Fox and the TV Academy announced Thursday that the 2023 Emmys have been postponed four months to Monday, January 15, 2024, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The new date also places the Emmys eight days after the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony on January 7.

(It’s unclear, in the doomsday scenario where both strikes aren’t resolved by year’s end if the Emmys would move again. Additionally, due to the actors’ strike, no host has yet been announced.)

If the 75th Emmy Awards take place in January, it’ll likely be a big night for HBO as the network dominated nominations: Succession led all nominees with 27 after its blockbuster final season, with the show up for Outstanding Drama Series, plus a bunch of writing, directing, and other technical categories. Both The Last of Us and The White Lotus were Succession in total nominations, picking up 24 and 23, respectively.