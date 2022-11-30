Resistance Is Futile: It’s Time to Watch the ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Three Trailer

Just like every holiday deserves a great song, it also deserves a 10-episode, 30-minute TV show of dubious quality that you will nevertheless plow through in no fewer than 36 hours. Folks, Emily in Paris is back!

Netflix has shared a new trailer for Season Three of the Lily Collins-starring rom-com that everyone actually just likes to "watch-watch," even if they insist it's a "hate-watch." The new run of episodes will find Collins' Emily Cooper mulling some work and life decisions that are so major she can't help but get super existential about it in her French language classes.

In the clip, Emily finds herself secretly pulling double duty at two marketing firms, including the new one started by her reluctant French boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). And, of course, she’s still caught in the middle of the most difficult choice of them all: Whether to be with the outrageously hot French chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or the outrageously hot British banker Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Season Three of Emily In Paris arrives in full on Netflix on Dec. 21. Darren Starr (who created Sex and the City) is still serving as showrunner, while the cast also boasts Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie.