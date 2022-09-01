Emily Blunt Faces the Violence of the Old West in ‘The English’ Teaser Trailer

Emily Blunt is in the wrong place at the wrong time in the first trailer for the upcoming Prime Video limited series The English. The tensely-wrought clip showcases Blunt’s pink-clad English lady arriving in the desolate old West, where she teams up a Pawnee tribe member played by Chaske Spence in order to survive.

“There’s just something about this country,” she intones in the eerie trailer. “I sometimes wonder if there’s horror in us all.”

The English, which will premiere all six episodes on Nov. 11, is described as “an epic chase Western.” Written and directed by Hugo Blick, the series “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love.”

An official synopsis notes: “An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Spencer), come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination — the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.”

Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds also star. Blunt is an executive producer on the series.