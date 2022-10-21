Ellen DeGeneres, Bored in Retirement, Launches YouTube Series About Her Hobbies

Just five months after Ellen DeGeneres exited her long-running daytime show, the host is returning, albeit to a much smaller screen.

About Time For Yourself… with Ellen, premiering weekly on DeGeneres’ YouTube page, will find the “retired” host doing what bored retired people do: Crocheting, bird watching, and other time-killing hobbies, People reports.

“You know, lately, I’ve been taking some time just for myself, away from the cameras,” DeGeneres said. “And I’ve been having such a great time, I thought I would share some of what I’ve been doing with you.”

The description for the (for now) eight-episode YouTube series adds, “After stepping out of the spotlight of her iconic talk show, Ellen is trying something bold and new — being unemployed. In the wake of the Great Resignation, she’s reconnecting with her audience who may also have more time on their hands and, if not, could certainly use some. In this new series shot at her home, Ellen shares her own attempts to try new things and make a little me time in her own very Ellen way.”

The first episode of About Time For Yourself… with Ellen premieres Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show came to the end of its 19-year run in May, nearly two years after DeGeneres’ reputation as the “be kind lady” took a hit when BuzzFeed published two reports in which numerous current and former staffers detailed a hostile work environment that included allegations of intimidation, racism, sexual misconduct, and harassment.

Several top producers were fired from the show, and DeGeneres apologized when Ellen returned for its 18th season in September 2020. However, in May 2021, DeGeneres revealed plans to end her daytime run. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

Following DeGeneres’ exit, a pair of artists who signed to her record label aired their issues with the host, with Grayson Chance — the first-ever signee to the television host’s eleveneleven label — telling Rolling Stone, “I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her.” Charlie Puth also opened up to Rolling Stone about being “ghosted” by DeGeneres.