Catherine Contends With Couples Therapy, Peasant Unrest in New ‘The Great’ Trailer

Catherine the Great gets into the spirit of diplomacy, constituency outreach, and couples therapy in the new trailer for Season Three of The Great, set to premiere May 12 on Hulu.

The new trailer opens with Catherine (Elle Fanning) and her husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult) trying to instill some trust into their relationship and move forward together after that whole pesky bit of Catherine trying to kill Peter. After the pair are given the advice of simply having faith, Catherine promptly replies, "Annoying answer," and Peter rapidly agrees.

The rest of the clip lays out the scope of the new season. Peter tries to busy himself with various tasks and ventures (like beaver hunting) to keep the looming, disappointed specter of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs) at bay. And Catherine grapples with growing peasant unrest at home and while becoming interested in boosting her profile abroad after a visit from a U.S. ambassador.

Along with Fanning and Hoult, The Great stars Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, and Belinda Bromilow. The show has earned a handful of Emmy nominations over the course of its run so far, including acting nods for both Fanning and Hoult after its second season; last year, the show won its first Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes.