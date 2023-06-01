Dwayne Johnson Returning in ‘Fast and Furious’ Solo Movie, Says He and Vin Diesel ‘Put All the Past Behind Us’

Ask for even more Fast & Furious movies, and you shall receive. With Fast X currently in theaters and Fast X: Part II on the way, Dwayne Johnson is joining in on the approaching end of the franchise with his official grand return as Luke Hobbs in a forthcoming standalone film.

“Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away,” the actor wrote on Instagram, referencing the response to his cameo during the credits scene of Fast X. “The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FAST X: Part II.”

Johnson previously starred alongside Jason Statham in the 2019 Fast & Furious offshoot Hobbs & Shaw, but his internal conflicts with the franchise — namely with star Vin Diesel — had already been brewing for years. They didn’t even appear on screen together in The Fate of the Furious. The pair exchanged words both online and in person about the friction caused by what Johnson described to Rolling Stone as “a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating.”

Before Fast X began filming, Diesel pleaded with Johnson via social media to “not leave the franchise idle,” which the latter actor pointed to as an “example of his manipulation.”

In his post announcing the return of Hobbs, Johnson also cleared up that the problems he shared with his old co-star have been put to rest. “Last summer @vindiesel and I put all the past behind us,” he wrote. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.”