Dwayne Johnson Rejoins ‘Fast & Furious’ Family Despite Vin Diesel Feud

Call it a surprise “family” reunion: Despite Dwayne Johnson proclaiming there was “no chance” he’d return to the main Fast & Furious franchise due to a years-long feud with Vin Diesel, the actor reportedly makes a cameo in the upcoming Fast X.

The Wrap first reported about the major *spoiler alert* following the blockbuster’s Rome premiere Friday, revealing that Johnson’s Hobbs rejoined the franchise’s main storyline by popping up in one of the film’s post-credits sequences.

The drama between Johnson and Diesel dates back to at least 2016, when during the final week of filming on The Fate of the Furious, Johnson posted a message on his Instagram slamming anonymous co-stars who fail to “conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals” and were “too chickenshit to do anything about it. . . . Candyasses,” a comment many believed was aimed at Diesel.

When the film (also known as F8) was released a year later, moviegoers noticed that Johnson and Diesel didn’t actually appear on screen at the same time, a byproduct of their alleged on-set feud. In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson confirmed the suspicions. “That is correct,” Johnson said. “We were not in any scenes together.”

“Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer,” Johnson added. “And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

Johnson then appeared in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, but not the franchise’s ninth installment, F9. In 2021, ahead of filming Fast X (then the series finale, though those plans changed), Diesel turned to social media in attempt to mend the rift, which only inflamed the situation more between the two blockbuster stars.

"As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits," Diesel wrote at the time. "I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

In response, Johnson said that he wasn’t swayed by Diesel’s remarks, stating that they were an “example of his manipulation.”

In response, Johnson said that he wasn't swayed by Diesel's remarks, stating that they were an "example of his manipulation."

"This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise," he told CNN in December 2021. "I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return."

Johnson continued, “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.”

Although Johnson swore that there was “no chance” of Hobbs’ return to the main franchise, his arrival in the post-credits scene ignites hope of a larger role in the series’ 11th and final film (even though Diesel is already hinting at a 12th movie). Neither Johnson nor Diesel have yet commented on whether their feud has been settled.