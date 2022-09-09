Dwayne Johnson Faces an Epic Choice in New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

“I’m not peaceful,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson intones in the action-packed new trailer for superhero flick Black Adam. “Nor do I surrender.” The clip, the film’s second trailer, depicts the actor’s titular character going up against the Justice Society, who politely request his peaceful surrender before he proclaims, “I kneel before no one.”

The film’s official synopsis notes, “In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.”

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Mo Amer, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan, who plays Dr. Fate.

The new footage follows the first trailer, released during Comic-Con in July. Johnson appeared in his superhero suit at the annual convention to reveal the clip, announcing, “Hall H, you’ve been warned. The DC Cinematic Universe will never be the same again.”

He added, “It has been a long journey, it’s been easily over 10 years. The journey has been an incredible one. To be here today to watch Black Adam levitate and throw down lightning like he was passing out candy is a dream come true.”

Black Adam will be in theaters Oct. 21.