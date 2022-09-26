Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black Recovering After Suffering ‘Serious Head Injury’

Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Milk and creator of the Under the Banner of Heaven adaptation, revealed that he suffered a serious head injury recently that he is still recovering from.

On Instagram Monday, Sept. 26, Black wrote, “So I vanished for a while… A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission. Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what’s in his skull to work, care and love. And

Black didn’t explain how he hurt his head but said he is still in the midst of his healing process, adding, “the road back will be long.” Still, Black said he believes he’s making progress and thanked his husband for planning a vacation to Greece “to make me shut off.”

Black continued, “I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again. Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise.”

Black won his Best Original Screenplay Oscar in 2008 for writing the acclaimed biopic about San Francisco gay rights activist Harvey Milk. He also wrote the screenplay for the J. Edgar Hoover biopic, J. Edgar; created the historical miniseries When We Rise about the history of LGBT rights and advocacy in the U.S.; and, most recently, adapted Jon Krakauer’s Under the Banner of Heaven into a miniseries starring Andrew Garfield.