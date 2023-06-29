Take a Ride on the Worm in the New Trailer for ‘Dune: Part Two’

Timothée Chalamet‘s Paul Atreides seeds a revolution and, more importantly, rides the worm in the latest trailer for Dune: Part Two, director Denis Villeneuve’s epic take on the classic sci-fi novel.

While the second installment’s first trailer in May gave brief glimpses of the film’s cast additions — including Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Austin Butler as the ruthless-and-bald Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen — the new three-minute preview gives the duo even more screen time, including our first look at Christopher Walken’s emperor Shaddam IV.

However, the biggest treat in the second trailer is Atreides' travails with the giant sandworms that descend on and swallow anything that walks with rhythm, as well as Chalamet's ascension as leader of Zendaya's Fremen colony.

“Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family,” Warner Brothers said in a synopsis. “Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on November 3, two years and a week after the first installment arrived.