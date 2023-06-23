Margaret Qualley Leads a Lesbian, Action-Packed Road Trip in Ethan Coen’s ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ Trailer

Margaret Qualley and the Drive-Away Dolls has an excellent ring to it. On Friday, Focus Features released the official trailer for the Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke-written film that follows Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan playing a pair of queer women as some not-so-smart criminals (including Matt Damon) chase them. The film is out Sept. 22.

“I’ve had it with love and I don’t believe it’s relevant to the 21st-century lesbian,” says Margaret Qualley’s Jamie after a lesbian club scene, before viewers are introduced to Marian, who shows up in a hideous work outfit. (Jamie is fresh off of another breakup, according to a synopsis.)

The trailer then teases a road trip with the two women as they’re chased by criminals, their tires pop, and they open up a case filled with a mystery item they found in their rented car’s trunk. (It seems that’s what the bad buys are after: “I understand you’re unhappy sir,” says one man. “We’ll find and deliver the package.”)

The trailer teases gun showdowns, sexy scenes, police calls from Beanie Feldstein playing a cop, Pedro Pascal in a suit, and… a psychedelic Miley Cyrus?

Coen – making his solo, non-documentary directorial debut after decades alongside his brother Joel – described Drive-Away Dolls as "filthy fun" to Variety and a "chase intrigue movie., and that Jamie and Marian's relationship is a major aspect of the film's narrative. "I'm queer, and I've always identified as queer," Cooke told the outlet. Making a queer movie that was fun, playful and didn't take itself too seriously especially back when we wrote it in 2002 seemed like a really fun and interesting idea."

Also featured in the star-studded cast area the likes of Colman Domingo and Bill Camp.

“There aren’t that many movies of these films about lesbians,” added Cooke. “It’s important that it’s a queer movie and important that it doesn’t take itself too seriously.”