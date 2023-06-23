fbpixel
On the Road

Margaret Qualley Leads a Lesbian, Action-Packed Road Trip in Ethan Coen’s ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ Trailer

"It’s important that it’s a queer movie and important that it doesn’t take itself too seriously," said writer Tricia Cooke
(L to R) Margaret Qualley as "Jamie" and Geraldine Viswanathan as "Marian" in director Ethan Coen's DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Working Title / Focus Features
(L to R) Margaret Qualley as "Jamie" and Geraldine Viswanathan as "Marian" in director Ethan Coen's DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Focus Features

Margaret Qualley and the Drive-Away Dolls has an excellent ring to it. On Friday, Focus Features released the official trailer for the Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke-written film that follows Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan playing a pair of queer women as some not-so-smart criminals (including Matt Damon) chase them. The film is out Sept. 22.

“I’ve had it with love and I don’t believe it’s relevant to the 21st-century lesbian,” says Margaret Qualley’s Jamie after a lesbian club scene, before viewers are introduced to Marian, who shows up in a hideous work outfit. (Jamie is fresh off of another breakup, according to a synopsis.)

The trailer then teases a road trip with the two women as they’re chased by criminals, their tires pop, and they open up a case filled with a mystery item they found in their rented car’s trunk. (It seems that’s what the bad buys are after: “I understand you’re unhappy sir,” says one man. “We’ll find and deliver the package.”)

The trailer teases gun showdowns, sexy scenes, police calls from Beanie Feldstein playing a cop, Pedro Pascal in a suit, and… a psychedelic Miley Cyrus?

Coen – making his solo, non-documentary directorial debut after decades alongside his brother Joel – described Drive-Away Dolls as “filthy fun” to Variety and a “chase intrigue movie., and that Jamie and Marian’s relationship is a major aspect of the film’s narrative. “I’m queer, and I’ve always identified as queer,” Cooke told the outlet. Making a queer movie that was fun, playful and didn’t take itself too seriously especially back when we wrote it in 2002 seemed like a really fun and interesting idea.”

Also featured in the star-studded cast area the likes of Colman Domingo and Bill Camp.

“There aren’t that many movies of these films about lesbians,” added Cooke. “It’s important that it’s a queer movie and important that it doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

