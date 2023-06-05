Drew Barrymore Slams Tabloids for Claiming She Wished Her Mom Was Dead: ‘Never Said That’

Drew Barrymore wants to make herself crystal clear. On Monday, after she was featured in a Vulture profile, the actress and TV host shared an impassioned video where she called out tabloids for taking some of her quotes out of context and implying that she “wished her mother was dead” in headlines.

“You know what? To all you tabloids out there, you have been fucking with my life since I was 13 years old. I have never said that I wished my mother was dead,” Barrymore said in the video. “How dare you put those words in my mouth.”

“I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting it is difficult to do so while a parent is alive,” she added. “And that for those of us who have to figure that out in real time, cannot wait as in they cannot wait for the time — not that the parent is dead.”

Her quote to Vulture referred to previous conversations with Brooke Sheilds and Jenette McCurdy on her talk show: “All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not,” Barrymore told Vulture. “And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t have that luxury.’ But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to fucking grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

In her video, Barrymore continued by telling the tabloids to not “twist my words around or ever say that I wished my mother was dead.”

“I have never said that. I never would,” she said. “In fact, I go on to say that I wish that I never have to live in existence where I would wish that on someone because that is sick.”

In the comment section, fellow actresses and celebrities such as Jennifer Love Hewitt, Heather McMahon, Padma Lakshmi, and Alyssa Milano commended the singer for responding to the misleading headlines. Trending Trump Loses It as Lawyers Push DOJ Not to Charge Him Arnold Schwarzenegger Apologizes for Groping Women in Netflix Docuseries ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’ Georgia GOP Chair: I'm Not a Flat-Earther ... But Globes Are a Conspiracy

To Vulture, Barrymore shared well wishes for her mother, whom the actress has been open about being abusive in her childhood as she navigated fame as a child star.

“I texted my mom for her birthday and she told me she loved me and she was proud of me. I don’t care how old you get or how big your mission is,” she told the Vulture reporter over text. “When your mom tells you she loves you, you revert back to small. And the fact that she loves me with my truth and my honesty is the best time I have ever heard her say it.”