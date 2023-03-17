Hugh Grant Should’ve Known Saying Drew Barrymore Can’t Sing Was Only Gonna Make Drew Barrymore Sing More

Drew Barrymore is making sure Hugh Grant will never forget the dulcet, slightly off-key (but endearingly so!) tones of her voice after the actor took a little jab at her singing in a recent interview.

While speaking with Wired, Grant — who’s been in the news for being prickly lately — was asked whether he actually sang in the musical rom-com in which he and Barrymore co-starred, Music and Lyrics. Grant acknowledged he did sing in the film but was “auto-tuned beyond belief.”

A moment later, however, he reversed course with a self-conscious chuckle, “I’m auto-tuned a bit, but um, not as much as some. Drew Barrymore was in that film with me, and I don’t think she’d mind me saying, her singing is just horrendous. I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings. But, having said that, once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and rock and roll. Whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews.” Trending A Frank Talk With the Ex-Pornhub Employee in Netflix’s ‘Money Shot’ Florida Judge Blocks DeSantis’ 'Stop-Woke' Act, Again Andrew Tate Built an Empire on Bullshit. Here's the Real Story Inside Billie Eilish’s Terrifying Acting Debut in ‘Swarm’

Barrymore, of course, is unflappable — a beacon of pure, uncut, singing-in-the-rain good vibes — and she obviously took Grant’s quip in stride. On Instagram, she shared a video of her delivering a few charming, slightly pitchy (but, again, endearingly so!) lines from the Music and Lyrics duet, “Way Back Into Love” (which recently landed at Number 31 on Rolling Stone‘s list of “The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians”).

She even used a big hairbrush as a microphone — not something you see much of these days, but that’s why Barrymore’s the best. At the end of the performance, she joked, “Oh, Hugh… bert. Hubert. That’s for you!”