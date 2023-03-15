fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Scream Queen

Drew Barrymore to Host 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Long-running award show to air live from Los Angeles' Barker Hangar on May 7
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore MTV

Drew Barrymore has been tapped as the host of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live from Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar on May 7.

The three-time MTV Golden Popcorn winner revealed her participation Wednesday in a promo video from the set of her daytime talk show featuring three potential nominees: M3GAN, Cocaine Bear, and Ghostface from Scream; Barrymore was notably the masked serial killer’s first on-screen victim in the original Scream, which won Best Movie at the MTV Movie Awards in 1997.

Barrymore follows recent hosts Leslie Jones, Nikki Glaser, and Vanessa Hudgens of MTV’s long-running, fan-voted award show that celebrates the big and small screens; television categories were added to the MTV Movie Awards in 2017.

Trending

With the host in place, nominees for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards — and presumably the recipient of one of their rotating Generation Award, Trailblazer Award, and Comedic Genius prize — will be announced at a later date.

Unlike every Oscars ever — thanks to fan voting — Marvel dominated the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with Spider-Man: No Way Home winning Best Movie, the web-slinger himself, Tom Holland, winning Best Performance in a Movie, and Loki’s Sophia Di Martino winning Best Breakthrough Performance.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Dominates Oscars With Seven Wins, Including Best Picture (Full Winners List)

Oscars: Complete Winners List

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Planning on Leaking Bombshell Letters from This British Royal Family Member in His New Book

Awash in Rustic Charm, 1970s Seaside Cabin Surfs Onto the Market for First Time Ever

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad