Drag Queens Cook Up Some ‘Culinary Costumed Chaos’ in ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ First Trailer

Some of the most iconic drag queens aren’t just about serving looks — they’re also serving… dinner on a new reality competition show! The results? They might have you gagging. On Monday, Rolling Stone premiered the trailer for Hulu’s Drag Me to Dinner, a new cooking competition show starring some of the world’s best and funniest drag queens, set to premiere on May 31.

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Bianca Del Rio, and Haneefah Woods will serve on the panel of judges. Comedian Murray Hill will host the show, which will feature drag queen duos setting up “dragtastic, themed dinner parties” as they’re judged on food and drink, design and decor, and entertainment for some “culinary costumed chaos.”

The trailer showcases the drag queen pairings, including some RuPaul’s Drag Race stars: Raja and Detox, Alaska Thunderfuck and Willam, Bendelacreme and Jinkx Monsoon, and Vanessa Vanjie and Alexis Mateo.

“A show about drag queens cooking and drinking? What could possibly go wrong?” asks Del Rio in the trailer before chaos ensues.

Each episode will see two duos face off in a competition to give the judges the best, most entertaining dinner party ever. At the end of each episode, the winning team will earn the prize of the Glorious Golden Grater. “If this doesn’t win an Emmy, I don’t know what will,” says Harris.

Some of the other drag queens set to be featured on the show include Gigi Goode, Ginger Minj, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Beat, Jaida Essence Hall, Kim Chi, Manila Luzon, Marti Gould Cummings, Meatball, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Symone, Thorgy Thor, and Trinity the Tuck.

Hulu is the latest streaming service to add a drag queen-focused show to its platform. HBO Max hosts We’re Here, Netflix aired AJ and the Queen, and Paramount+ hosts all things RuPaul’s Drag Race. The show also arrives as drag queens have faced increased scrutiny across the country due to the introduction of legislation banning drag performances in public spaces in many red states.