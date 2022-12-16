fbpixel
Donald Glover Is Getting His Own Spider-Man Villain Flick — And It’s Not What You’d Expect

The actor will star in a new movie based around the obscure and funky foe, Hypno-Hustler
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Donald Glover attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Getty Images

Donald Glover will help bring to life one of the most obscure — and probably the funkiest — villains Spider-Man has ever faced in a new movie centered around the Hypno-Hustler. 

Glover is set to star in, and produce, the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with Eddie Murphy’s son, Myles Murphy, attached to write the screenplay. Neither a title, nor any plot details were revealed. 

The Hypno-Hustler debuted at the height of the disco era — 1978 — in issue #24 of Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man. Created by writer Bill Mantlo (probably best known for creating Rocket Raccoon) and illustrator Frank Springer, the villain’s real name was Antoine Delsoin, he fronted a band called the Mercy Killers, and used hypnotic musical equipment to subdue his victims and rob them. 

Maybe not surprisingly, the Hypno-Hustler never really caught on and was largely cast to the side, his legacy confined to spots on lists of the dumbest/goofiest/worst Spider-Man villains. But that obscurity — combined with the musical aspect — is reportedly what drew Glover to the character, as he’ll have more room to make the Hypno-Hustler his own, as opposed to a typical Marvel favorite weighted by certain expectations.

Still, the flick is definitely a surprise, not least because Glover has already been involved in a couple Spider-Man projects, and even played a villain in one of them. In 2015, he voiced Miles Morales/Spider-Man in the 2015 Disney animated series, Ultimate Spider-Man. Then, in 2017’s live-action Spider-Man: Homecoming, he made an appearance as Aaron Davis — Miles’ uncle, and eventual villain, the Prowler. 

Glover recently wrapped up the fourth and final season of his acclaimed series, Atlanta. His next project is reportedly a series adaptation of the Angelina Jolie/Brad Pitt spy romance Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which is set to arrive next year.

