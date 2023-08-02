Dominic Fike Honors ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud at Houston Concert

Dominic Fike, the actor/musician who joined Euphoria for its second season, honored his late co-star Angus Cloud Tuesday during his concert in Houston.

Addressing the crowd at 713 Music Hall just a day after Cloud’s death at the age of 25, Fike said, “I guess I lost a friend of mine recently. He died the other night, which is wild to say because I don’t deal with grief often. I haven’t had a lot of death happen around me, and this was the first time I feel like I knew the person well enough to cry over and feel something. It was weird.”

“I was on my way to get a massage, which sounds so fucking stupid, at the time, and I got this call. And it fucked me up, obviously. I still got the massage. I felt really stupid. He probably would’ve been like, ‘Yeah, go ahead,’ you know? Even this tonight, I was sitting in the green room, and it felt… You know when things just feel trivial? You feel really small, and the timeline gets sort of stretched out,” Fike continued (via Stereogum).

"I sometimes look at people like sparks. I zoom out, and I think people have wavelengths. If you zoom out far enough, you see some people — probably not a lot of us at all — but I think if you zoomed out millions of miles, you would see this kid's spark. You could see it from so far away, even if it was a short flash. He would light up a room, any room he walked in. He's a fucking good dude. I felt stupid coming out here. Like, this is so stupid, doing a show and being happy. But he would've wanted me to do that. He would've been like, 'No, do the show, have fun.'"

In a statement following Cloud’s death, his family said the actor had “intensely struggled” with the death of his dad, who’d been buried just a week prior. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family said. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Other Euphoria cast and crew members paid tribute to Cloud as well, including Alexa Demie, Storm Reid, Javon Walton, and Zendaya, who, like Fike, said of Cloud, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.”