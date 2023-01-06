Dolly Parton Shares Touching Tribute to Leslie Jordan During ‘Call Me Kat’: ‘We’re Happy That You’re at Peace’

Dolly Parton is remembering her sweet and silly friend, Leslie Jordan. During the premiere of the fourth season of Call Me Kat Thursday night, the country legend appeared in a pre-recorded video to share a touching message for the late actor.

Parton started by singing a verse from “Where the Soul Never Dies,” which she dueted with Jordan on his Company’s Comin’ album in 2021.

“I know usually at a memorial, people talk about somebody. Well, I’m going to talk to you,” she said, directing her message at Jordan. “Because there is that place on the other side, and I’m certainly going to see you there, little brother.”

She added, “You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. “Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did.”

The episode, according to TVLine, showed clips of Jordan’s time on Call Me Kat, backed by his duet with Parton.

“I just want you to know that we all love you, we all miss you, and I bet you’re having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful. And I know that would be the last thing you would want us to be,” Parton said. “You made us happy while you were here, and we’re happy that you’re at peace.”

Singing part of her iconic song, Parton ended her message: “I just want you to know that I will always love you. Goodbye, my sweet Leslie.”

Jordan died in a fatal car crash in Hollywood in October. He was 67. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Will & Grace actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building in the Hollywood area.

Jordan was declared dead at the scene, though an exact cause of death has yet to be determined: It's unclear if Jordan died in the crash or if he suffered a medical emergency right before (the condition of the vehicle suggested Jordan may have lost control of it before the crash).

Jordan’s agent, David Shaul, confirmed the actor’s death to Rolling Stone, saying that the world was now a “much darker place” without Jordan in it.

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height, he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being,” Shaul wrote. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”