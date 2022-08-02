Dev Patel Stopped a ‘Violent’ Knife Fight in Australia: He ‘Acted on His Natural Instinct’

Dev Patel can add peacemaker to the list of skills on his resume. On Monday, the actor intervened and helped stop a “violent altercation” outside a convenience store in Adelaide, Australia, the hometown of his girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

“Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store,” Patel’s rep told Variety in a statement. “Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight.”

According to the local outlet 7News, which was the first to report the news, a woman and a man were fighting in the street when she stabbed the man in the chest, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The man was later taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Newsroom actor and his crew remained at the scene until the police and an ambulance arrived. “There are no heroes in this situation, and sadly, this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Patel’s rep added.

The publicist said that they hoped the “media attention” Patel’s story receives becomes a “catalyst” for long-term solutions when it comes to violence. The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and is being held without bail, 7News reports.