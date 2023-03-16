Demi Lovato Will Lend Personal Expertise to ‘Child Star’ Documentary in Directorial Debut

Demi Lovato knows a thing or two — or twenty — about growing up in the spotlight. The singer will be putting their personal experience to good use as they make their directorial debut at the helm of a documentary, tentatively titled Child Stars. The film aims to “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars.” It is currently scheduled to premiere on Hulu in 2024.

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” Lovato shared in a statement. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”

Child Stars will pull together Lovato’s intimate interviews with former child stars — though the selected participants have not been revealed — and archival material to paint a picture that reflects “the changing nature of growing up in an increasingly connected and public world,” the release reads.

Lovato’s acting career began in 2002 when they booked a role on Barney & Friends – on which a young Selena Gomez also appeared – at only 10 years old. They’ve spoken openly, mainly across a series of documentaries, about their struggles with substance abuse and disordered eating that stemmed, at least in part, from their career in the public eye.