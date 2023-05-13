David Tennant Reprises Role in New ‘Doctor Who’ Trailer

David Tennant returns to Doctor Who, alongside Catherine Tate who reprises her role as Donna Noble, in a brief new teaser trailer.

The franchise returns in November, with three special episodes starring Tennant as the 14th Doctor, following the 13th Doctor portrayed by Jodie Whittaker. The trio of episodes mark the 60th anniversary of the show.

The trailer, which aired live in the U.K. moments before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, also reveals the titles of the upcoming three episodes: “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle.” Neil Patrick Harris and Yasmin Finney are also set to appear when Doctor Who airs this fall.

“The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet,” showrunner Russell T Davies said. “Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!” Trending ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Is Toxic Behind the Scenes, Staffers Say Twitter Finally Agrees On Something: Hating Musk's New CEO Feinstein's Health Crisis Goes Back Farther than We Knew Dolly Parton Debuts New Rock Song 'World on Fire' at 2023 ACM Awards

Following the November episodes, Ncuti Gatwa has been tapped to star as the 15th Doctor, with Millie Gibson starring as Ruby Sunday, as Variety notes, and the Gatwa-starring series is expected to air at the end of the year. Drag star Jinkx Monsoon is also expected to appear in a “major role” during the series.

The show is set to broadcast on BBC in the U.K. and Ireland, and stream on Disney+ elsewhere internationally, including in the U.S.