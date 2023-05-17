fbpixel
‘Dave’ Goes to the Met Gala: See Exclusive Photos From Lil Dicky’s Celeb-Packed New Episode

Jack Harlow, Rachel McAdams, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and Don Cheadle are among the guest list as Lil Dicky's FXX series throws its own Met Gala
Dave
FXX

Wednesday night’s episode of Dave throws its own celebrity-packed Met Gala — and Rolling Stone has exclusive images from the cameo-filled episode.

The episode — appropriately titled “Met Gala” — finds Lil Dicky (a.k.a. Dave Burd) making his debut appearance at the annual fashion gala, which includes a guest list that features Rachel McAdams, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Don Cheadle, Travis Barker and more.

Burd said in a statement to Rolling Stone about corralling A-listers to appear at the (fictitious) Met Gala, “It felt very cool. It’s, in general, a pretty tough episode premise to pull off, but it starts to feel fake if you have a met gala episode and you don’t have a gathering of celebrities. So knowing that we needed all these people to come together on our specific shoot dates at once, it was daunting logistically…but incredibly rewarding to actually pull it off.”

Dave Burd and Rachel McAdams FXX

Among the surprise cameos are also YouTubers Emma Chamberlain (a recent Rolling Stone cover star) and David Dobrik, plus more surprises.

Burd, who has never actually attended a Met Gala, added that if he were ever to secure an invite to the real thing, his wardrobe would likely resemble what he wore to the fake gala on Dave.

“I would enjoy wearing an inflatable suit like my character did, that sounds very fun,” Burd said. “I kept saying to Romy, our incredible wardrobe department head, that I want my outfit to feel like if Batman was creative directed by the Joker. She nailed it. So that’s what I would go for I guess.”

Burd also joked that if he were invited, he wouldn’t go around soliciting selfies from celebrities. “I think I would be glued to the buffet,” he said.

Dave‘s “Met Gala” airs tonight at 10 p.m. on FXX.

