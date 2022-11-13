fbpixel
‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Spoofs ‘House of the Dragon’ With Beloved ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Characters

Ice-T makes a cameo as “light-skinned Larry Targaryen”
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Dave Chappelle is a Game of Thrones fan, and he’s also into the new show, House of the Dragon, though he has mixed feelings about the spinoff, he said while hosting Saturday Night Live.

“I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit,” he said mentioning the blonde hair and old-time accents of the show’s characters. “It’s a little jarring like where are these people from?”

His pondering on the show was a lead-up to a previously recorded sketch, which served as a spoofed sneak peek of Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

In the clip, Chloe Fineman plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Michael Longfellow portrays Prince Daemon Targaryen. Kenan Thompson is Lord Corlys Velaryon and James Austin Johnson is the body-part losing King Viserys. The clip features several beloved Chappelle’s Show characters who appear as “new allies”: Silky Johnson, Tyrone Biggums, and Rick James make hilarious appearances alongside original cast member Donnell Rawlings. Ice-T also makes a cameo as cousin “light-skinned Larry Targaryen.”

Chappelle’s opening monologue addressed Kanye West and Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism, and the midterm elections and Trump. Musical guests Black Star performed two new songs, “The Main Thing Is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing” and “So Be It,” which featured Madlib.

SNL returns on Dec. 3 with host Keke Palmer and musical guest SZA.

