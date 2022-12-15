fbpixel
CHAPPELLE ATTACK

Dave Chappelle Hollywood Bowl Attacker Pleads No Contest, Sentenced to Jail

Isaiah Lee, who tacked the comedian during his performance, was sentenced to 270 days in county jail
Dave Chappelle

The man charged with attacking Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl last May pleaded no contest Wednesday to one misdemeanor count each of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event, Deadline reports.

Isaiah Lee, 24, was sentenced to 270 days in county jail, according to Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

In October, a judge rejected the defense’s request for a diversion program that could have eventually resulted in the dismissal of charges against Lee, who remains in custody  and faces an unrelated attempted murder charge for the alleged stabbing of his roommate at a transitional housing complex back in Dec.

In May, Chappelle was performing as a part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest that included Black Star, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Busta Rhymes, Jeff Ross and Jimmy Carr among a roster of musicians and comedians. Lee stormed the stage during his performance and tackled the comedian to the ground. Security quickly subdued Lee, who was arrested by LAPD. Chappelle was not injured and returned to the stage to close out the show.

Chappelle’s lawyer previously told Rolling Stone that the comedian wanted Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to reconsider and file felony charges for the onstage incident. “Mr. Chappelle wants this case charged as a felony,” Gabriel Colwell, a partner at Squire Patton Boggs, said. “Entertainers in Los Angeles need to know that the justice system will protect them on stage.”

