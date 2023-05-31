Danny Masterson Convicted of Rape in Retrial

Nearly three years after Danny Masterson was first arrested on three counts of forcible rape — and six months since the first trial ended in a mistrial — the That ’70s Show star was convicted on two of the three charges Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The jury first started deliberations on May 17, before reaching a verdict two weeks later time later on May 31, a similarly lengthy deciding process to the first trial, which took nearly two weeks of deliberation before the jury declared it was deadlocked. With the verdict in hand, the case itself finally has more definitive closure. Masterson faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted on all three charges, and as TMZ reported, it isn’t immediately clear what his sentencing will be for the two guilty verdicts.

The decision follows a month of emotional testimony from the three women whose allegations are linked to the charges, recalling violent allegations that Masterson drugged them before raping them, and that the Church of Scientology protected Masterson while discouraging the women from coming forward with their allegations.

A notable change compared to the first trial is that during the retrial, prosecutors told jurors directly that Masterson drugged the three women who accused him of rape; in the initial trial, the prosecution and witnesses described symptoms that could line up with date rape drugs but stopped short of directly labeling the symptoms as a result of being drugged. Prosecutors had no evidence of the drugging claims but brought in a toxicology expert witness to describe symptoms.

“The defendant drugs his victims to gain control. He does this to take away his victims’ ability to consent,” Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson told the court during closing statements, as the Associated Press reported. “You don’t want to have sex? You don’t have a choice. The defendant makes that choice for these victims. And he does it over and over and over again.”

The Church of Scientology was a major topic throughout the trial. Masterson is a prominent Scientologist, and all of the women who accused him are former members of the organization. The women told the court that the organization had told them that they couldn't have been raped and going to the authorities could lead to severe repercussions from the church. Representatives for the organization have denied the claims, calling them fabrications.

Masterson’s defense team had focused on inconsistencies in the Jane Doe accusers’ stories and told the court that their claims were tainted because they’d spoken with one another to straighten their story. Masterson’s attorney Phillip Cohen again told the court during his closing statement that the stories weren’t credible enough to convict Masterson, and that the drugging claims came from prosecution because of a lack of evidence.

“She did a very nice job of ignoring many of them,” Cohen said of Anson and any potential issues with the victims’ allegations, per the AP. “What she views as little inconsistencies are at the heart of trying to determine, ‘Is somebody, reliable, credible, believable enough for a criminal conviction?’”

If the jury’s votes during the first trial were any indication, a conviction was never a surefire outcome for the retrial; While jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on any of the charges then, the majority of jurors had voted to acquit Masterson on all three counts.

This is a developing story.