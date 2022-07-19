 See Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' - Rolling Stone
See Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Roku shares a new first look photo, which includes Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey

Daniel Radcliffe Transforms as Titular Character in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’Daniel Radcliffe Transforms as Titular Character in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Aaron Epstein/Roku

Daniel Radcliffe isn’t the only one transforming for the upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. In a new first-look photo, Quinta Brunson is seen in character as the iconic Oprah Winfrey.

In the photo, the pair are in a closet surrounded by the Hawaiian-style shirts favored by the parodist musician “Weird Al.” The actors appear amused, with Radcliffe sporting a frizzy wig and a CD-adorned long chain, as Quinta wears a classic dress befitting the talk-show host she portrays.

“Let’s get #weird,” Brunson wrote Tuesday on Twitter and her Instagram Story, sharing the snapshot.

Set to premiere on The Roku Channel later this year, Weird will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle” and the biopic “takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

Written by Funny or Die’s Eric Appel and Yankovic, and with Appel serving as the director, the film promises to “hold nothing back.”

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic said in a previous statement. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

The biopic’s first trailer dropped in May, teasing glimpses of both Radcliffe as Yankovic and Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna.

In addition to Radcliffe, Brunson and Wood,  Julianne Nicholson, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss and Jimmy Walker Jr. also star.

