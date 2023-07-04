Daniel Radcliffe Says He’s ‘Definitely Not Seeking Out’ Harry Potter Cameo

Sorry, Potterheads, Daniel Radcliffe’s bespectacled hero will not be returning to the wizarding world anytime soon.

A new Harry Potter TV series was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this year for its streaming platform Max. The new project will be based on the original books, meaning it will also be covering the same ground as the eight-movie film franchise that culminated just over a decade ago. A new cast will be brought into the project, something Radcliffe welcomes.

During a recent interview with ComicBook to promote his TBS comedy series “Miracle Workers: End Times,” the actor weighed in on the reboot. “My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” said Radcliffe. “I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

The series is expected to run for a decade, according to a press release, "with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for." The statement promised that each season would be "authentic to the original books" while delivering the Harry Potter narrative to "new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

J.K. Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the upcoming series. In recent years, Rowling has faced criticism over her transphobic comments — remarks that have cast a shadow over various new entries in the Harry Potter universe, such as the recent Hogwarts Legacy video game.