Dakota Johnson Is Not Going to Miss a Chance to Make an Armie Hammer Cannibalism Joke

Dakota Johnson — who’s never missed an opportunity to absolutely roast someone — threw out a casual Armie Hammer cannibalism joke at a Sundance Film Festival event honoring director Luca Guadagnino.

As Variety notes, Johnson was tapped to pay tribute to Guadagnino at the “A Taste of Sundance” dinner Thursday, Jan. 19, and during her speech, mentioned Guadagnino’s celebrated queer coming-of-age romance Call Me By Your Name. Johnson, who’s worked with Guadagnino in the past and was linked to a potential Call Me By Your Name sequel, joked that she had a chance to be cast in the first movie as well — as the peach. You know, the one Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio uses to masturbate, and then Hammer’s character Oliver finds later and takes the tiniest taste of.

That, Johnson joked, could’ve been her were it not for some scheduling conflicts: “Thank god, though,” she added, “because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer would have tried to eat.”

Dakota Johnson jokes that she wasn’t cast in #CallMeByYourName: “Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.” pic.twitter.com/9RZqeu4SCN — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2023

(For those somehow not in the know, Hammer appeared to discuss some cannibalism-based fantasies in leaked, unverified text messages that emerged in 2021 as multiple women accused the actor of sexual misconduct. Hammer has denied the allegations and questioned the legitimacy of the texts.)

The response to the joke was a bit cautious and uncertain at first before slowly growing into laughter and cheers. Johnson, one of Hollywood's greatest chaos agents (just ask Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon), clearly relished the whole thing, laughing to herself as the crowd eventually worked up the courage to join her.

Johnson even had the chutzpah to go a step further to a place Guadagnino is explicitly sick of people going — tying Hammer’s alleged cannibalism fetish to the filmmaker’s latest flick, Bones and All, which happens to be about two cannibals in love.

“It’s been five years since that film premiered here, and Luca hasn’t stopped taking us to exciting places,” Johnson said. “Who knew cannibalism was so popular?”