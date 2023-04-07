Return of a Jedi: Daisy Ridley to Reprise Role as Rey for New ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in one of three new live-action Star Wars movies announced at the franchise’s big event in London Friday, April 7.

The as-yet-untitled project will be the first Star Wars film since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. It will reportedly follow the events of that film, following Rey as she sets out to establish a new Jedi Order. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct the movie with a script from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

In helming the new Rey film, Obaid-Chinoy will become the first woman and person of color to direct a Star Wars movie. Obaid-Chinoy recently worked on the Ms. Marvel TV series and has won two Best Documentary Short Film Oscars, first in 2012 for Saving Face, then again in 2015 for A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness.

Along with the Rey film, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced two other Star Wars films. One will tell the story of the first Jedi, with James Mangold attached to direct. And the other, directed by Dave Filoni, will center around the New Republic and close out the interconnected stories being told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Ahsoka (which had its trailer debut at the London event, too).

No other details — such as casting or potential release dates — about Mangold or Filoni’s films were revealed. Mangold did offer up a brief statement about his project, per The Wrap, saying, “We came up with an incredible story about the dawning of the Force 25,000 years before.”