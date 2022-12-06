‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ Series First Look Teases a Rock and Roll Love Triangle

The wait isn’t over, but it is drawing to an end — Prime Video has finally shared several first-look photos and a teaser trailer for the upcoming book-to-screen series Daisy Jones And the Six. Taking its title from the fictional biography by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series follows a Fleetwood Mac-style band through their Seventies rise, fall, and a century-shaking love triangle that nearly destroys everyone in its path. With a star-studded cast including Sam Claflin, Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse, and more, fans of the New York Times best-selling novel have been feverishly awaiting the arrival of the Six.

In a teaser trailer for the show, viewers are shown a brief look at Sam Claflin and Riley Keough onstage, guitars and drums thrumming along with a building crowd. While the clip was only 10 seconds, it was accompanied by several first-look photos of the band and in-depth interviews on how the Six went from publishing success to a Prime Video series.

Published in 2019, Daisy Jones and the Six follows singer Daisy Jones, an L.A club fixture with a soulful rock and roll voice. When a music producer places Jones’ wild star with rock band the Six, led by alcoholic frontman Billy Dunne — it’s one for the (fictional) history books. In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Jenkins Reid said she structured the book like an oral history so readers could immerse themselves in the story.

“When I thought of books about music, it’s incredibly difficult to describe music. I think that the relationship between reading about something and then wanting to hear it is so strong. And if it were a biography, if these were real people, you could go to your computer and listen to whatever song came out the Seventies, and that would be part of your experience,” she said. “You can’t do that with a fictional book, because I made it all up. So I wanted it to feel as real as possible. I wanted you to feel immersed in it, and not like you were reading fiction, but like you were there. For me, the best way to do that was to mimic what I would argue is the best medium for stories about rock — which is a rock documentary.”

Keough, a granddaughter of Elvis Presley, told Vanity Fair that she had to learn how to sing professionally during her audition and spent long sessions working with a vocal coach. And she wasn't the only one — — according to the outlet, Claflin also had to learn how to play guitar. But all of the cast agree that since filming, they've truly become a group.

“I think when you love each other the way that we do, it comes across onscreen, you know?” Keough told Vanity Fair. “That’s what I’m excited for people to see because that is authentic, you know? It was a joyous experience. And it was something I really needed in my life at that time. I wanted to make something that made me feel joy.”

Daisy Jones and the Six will premiere on Prime Video on March 3, 2023.