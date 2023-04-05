fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Star Player

‘Daily Show’ Comic Crashes Trump Arrest, Asks George Santos About Volleyball Career

"Talk to us about your volleyball career," asked Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper
'Daily Show' Comic Crashes Trump's Arrest, Asks George Santos About Volleyball Career
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump was formally charged and processed. Getty Images

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) showed up to the rally outside a New York courthouse protesting ex-president Donald Trump’s arrest on Tuesday. The disgraced congressman quickly found himself swarmed by press as Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper took the opportunity to squeeze in the day’s most pressing questions.

“Are you finally bringing legitimacy to the process?” Klepper asked Santos while inches away from his face, referencing a series of lies Santos made regarding his personal backstory and resume, including fabrications regarding attending prestigious universities and having worked for major financial institutions.

The comic also pressed Santos about his sports career — the congressman reportedly lied about being a volleyball “star” in college — and inquired: “We wanna hear about your volleyball career.”

Trending

As Santos attempted to scurry away in the opposite direction, Klepper probed, “Have you recently got a law degree? Is that why you’re here?” While Federal authorities and Nassau County prosecutors have begun investigations into whether Santos’ public misrepresentations constitute criminal activity, the congressman was sworn in as a member of Congress in January. Since then, he has spent much of his time in office dodging questions from reporters.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was also among the Trump supporters in town Tuesday. However, she left her own rally minutes after arriving, as anti-Trump protesters drowned her out as she attempted to shout through a megaphone.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jennifer Aniston Says 'A Whole Generation of Kids’ Finds ‘Friends’ Offensive: 'You Have to Be Very Careful' With Comedy Now

The Royal Family Reportedly Isn't Interested in Giving Prince Harry a 'Warm Reception' If He Decides To Go To King Charles III's Coronation

Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Crash Trial, Jury Verdict Awards Her $1

Michigan College Cuts Ties with Florida Charter School After Principal Resigns Over 'David' Sculpture

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad