Heavyweights Collide at Center Ring in Final Trailer for Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors — “brothers” turned enemies — face off in the ring for a battle decades in the making in the final trailer for Creed III, out March 3.

As revealed in previous trailers, the third installment in the franchise pits Jordan's Donnie Creed (son of Rocky rival, Apollo Creed) against Majors' character Damian, a childhood friend who just got out of prison; the latest preview shares more of the backstory between the two heavyweights, as well as why Damian might have some long-simmering resentment toward Creed.

Jordan, who stars on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone, makes his directorial debut with Creed III, a culmination of the actor-turned-director’s over 20 years in the industry.

“I’m always willing to prove myself,” Jordan told Rolling Stone. “When you come from where I come from, and everybody doesn’t get those opportunities and breaks — that luck, or whatever — you start to question why you’re getting the things that you get. Why am I successful in life? Or why did I go this way, and everybody went that way? That builds up on you after a while.”