Of Course Contestants Are Getting Injured on the ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show

Netflix’s attempt to turn Squid Game — the harrowing South Korean smash about the ravages of capitalism — into an actual reality competition appears to be going about as well as you might imagine: Several contestants reportedly required medical attention earlier this week as production began in the U.K., Variety reports.

The exact nature and severity of the injuries or ailments aren’t known, though they’re generally believed to be mild. It’s also believed that fewer than five out of 456 contestants required medical attention. One contestant reportedly injured their shoulder after accidentally running into a wall.

The injuries reportedly occurred during a game of “Red Light Green Light” — the popular start-and-stop children’s game that Squid Game souped up with a gun-toting robot doll. While Squid Game: The Challenge obviously did not incorporate a killer robot, it was filmed in the middle of a sudden cold snap in the U.K., adding to the difficulty.

The Sun, which first reported the news, featured some quotes from anonymous contestants about the conditions, including one that really goes a long way in illustrating the point the original show was trying to make: "Even if hypothermia kicked in then people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line. Too many were determined not to move so they stood there for far too long. There were people arriving thinking they were going to be millionaires but they left in tears."

In a statement, Netflix and producers Studio Lambert and The Garden denied reports that any of the contestants were seriously injured: “We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures. While it was very cold on set — and participants were prepared for that — any claims of serious injury are untrue.”

Squid Game: The Challenge was announced last summer after the runaway success of the South Korean survival drama. The show’s winner will reportedly receive a prize of $4.56 million. Meanwhile, Season Two of the actual Squid Game is in the works, though a premiere date has yet to be announced.