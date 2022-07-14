Constance Wu Reveals She Attempted Suicide After ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Tweet Backlash

Crazy Rich Asians actress Constance Wu returned to Twitter after nearly three years to share a lengthy statement about how her life was impacted by the controversial and “careless” tweets she made in 2019, revealing that she attempted suicide following the backlash.

“I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it,” Wu wrote Thursday.

In May 2019, Wu sent a series of tweets expressing disappointment about the renewal of her then-sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. While Wu quickly apologized, she received criticism for the tweets from the Asian-American community.

“It ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe,” Wu wrote Thursday. “I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore.”

“Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened,” she continued. “Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.”

“It was a scary moment that made me reassess a lot in my life,” she added.

Following that incident, Wu stepped back from her career — since her box office breakout in Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, Wu has only made small on-screen appearances over the past few years — to work on her mental health. Out of that experience came her upcoming book Making a Scene, which she said she wrote “to reach out and help people talk about the uncomfortable stuff in order to understand it, reckon with it, and open pathways to healing.”

Wu added of rejoining social media, “Even though I’m scared, I’ve decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs.”