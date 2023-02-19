Comedy World, ‘SVU’ Actors Remember Richard Belzer: ‘One of the Greats’

The comedy world and Law & Order: SVU veterans both turned to social media Sunday to pay tribute to Richard Belzer, the legendary comedian-turned-beloved television detective who starred as John Munch for over 20 years.

Marisky Hargitay wrote on Instagram, “Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world. I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years. How luck the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already.

“Richard Belzer’s Detective John Munch is one of television’s iconic characters,” Law & Order and SVU creator Dick Wolf said in a statement to Variety. “I first worked with Richard on the ‘Law & Order’/’Homicide’ crossover and loved the character so much, I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original characters on ‘SVU.’ The rest is history. Richard brought humor and joy into all our lives, was the consummate professional and we will all miss him very much.”

Saturday Night Live actress Laraine Newman was the first to break the news of Belzer’s death at the age of 78, tweeting Sunday, “I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest.” (Belzer served as warm-up comedian for SNL‘s early season tapings.)

Billy Crystal added, “Richard Belzer was simply hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he’s passed away.”

Belzer’s SVU co-star Chris Meloni tweeted:

"Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU," showrunner Warren Leight tweeted Sunday. "Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz…"

https://t.co/PhVvZMMcj0 via @YouTube — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 19, 2023

"Missing Richard Belzer today," SVU executive producer Julie Martin tweeted. "Working with him on Homicide to SVU has been a hilarious, surprising and always joyful experience. I'm sure he's giving 'em all a lot of laughs upstairs."

Belzer died Sunday at his home in southwest France. According to his longtime friend Bill Scheft, his last words were “Fuck you, motherfucker.”

Richard Belzer: very funny, also very influential. When I did standup in the midwest in the 80s, comics who'd never even seen him stole his mannerisms and phrases from comics who stole them from him ("Hey Sparky…"). He was a big deal. Rest In Peace — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) February 19, 2023

I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. pic.twitter.com/u23co0JPA2 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was as kind as he was funny. I will miss his brand of comedy that was not confined to boundaries. And will always be grateful for a friendship that lasted almost 50 years. R.I.P .Belz#RichardBelzer pic.twitter.com/635KQPvPEX — Alan Zweibel (@AlanZweibel) February 19, 2023

I got to open for Richard Belzer at Catch A Rising Star in Cambridge in the mid 80s and then in the early 90s in Denver. He was always encouraging and hands down hilarious. Rest in peace. ☮️💜 pic.twitter.com/wuKNxvhC2E — Wendy Liebman ☮️ (@WendyLiebman) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was a trailblazing comedian who influenced generations of stand-ups. His voice will be missed. pic.twitter.com/qE13OBQX73 — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer died. He was an original. One of the greats, babe. I loved the guy. RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer had his own cinematic universe and we took it for granted https://t.co/XAjHJx5X11 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was simply hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he’s passed away. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 19, 2023

Goodbye, Richard Belzer. Thank you for always being kind to a kid like me. It must’ve been exhausting always being the hippest guy in the room. You did it. Belz. A life well lived and a legacy like no other. — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) February 19, 2023

Aw goddamit, RIP Richard Belzer. I just always thought he’d be around ‘cause it seemed like he always was. A true original. #TheBelzBabe — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was one of the most kindest and welcoming actors when I guested on two episodes of Law and Order: SVU. His passing is truly a loss for Hollywood and I will miss him dearly. RIP Richard Belzer. pic.twitter.com/oI4PzLr04I — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) February 19, 2023

25 years ago I wanted to be a stand up comic so this was the first book I read .. Thank you for changing my life Richard Belzer… my comedy brother. Rest in peace and make God laugh❤️ pic.twitter.com/tO6okroieM — loni love (@LoniLove) February 19, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Richard Belzer @MRbelzer I’m saddened to hear of his passing. Richard had a great friendship with my father. We are losing a lot of independent thinkers. Hats off to you Richard Belzer for always advocating for truth!! #rip pic.twitter.com/6S5ellRaNu — The Essential Dick Gregory (@IAmDickGregory) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was always so kind to me. We met at comedy club he was performing in yrs before L&O. I was young with only one film into my career. He always remembered me.

I had the pleasure of hang'n with him a couple of times. Sweet sweet man & funny as hell. He will be missed pic.twitter.com/DZx5EKb6Wy — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 19, 2023

Oh man, not another awesome person. I worked with Belzer back in the 90s as an actor and he was such a lovely, funny guy. We laughed the entire time. A huge talent. Thanks for sharing it with all of us, Richard. #RIPBelzer https://t.co/X9fivtaRAO — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 19, 2023