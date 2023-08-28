‘Own Your Power’: Colman Domingo Takes Charge as Bold Civil Rights Organizer in ‘Rustin’ Trailer

For Black activists, marching toward freedom in the 1960s meant navigating roadblocks and visceral hatred in order to stand for what was right. In the official teaser trailer for Netflix’s Rustin, Colman Domingo embarks on this journey through the lens of March on Washington architect Bayard Rustin. For the civil rights activist and organizer, his identity as a Black, gay man was never something to be explained away or apologized for. In fact, it only fueled his power.

“On August 28, Black, white, young, old, rich, working-class, poor, will descend on Washington, D.C.,” Rustin boasts in the trailer, predicting only the most promising outcome for the march he organized in only eight weeks. The trailer arrives on the 60th anniversary of the march that saw a turnout of more than 200,000 people and the delivery of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom,” a synopsis for the film reads. “He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten.”

Directed by George C. Wolfe with a screenplay from Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black, Rustin also stars Chris Rock, Audra McDonald, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Poweel, and more. Trending Streamy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List Maybe It’s Time for Liam Neeson to Retire From the Action-Movie Game Trump, Notorious Golf Cheat, Claims He Beat Phil Mickelson's Score at Bedminster Course Brandon Flowers Nixes New Killers LP: ‘I Don’t Think You’ll See Us Making This Type of Music Any More’

Barack and Michelle Obama serve as executive producers on the film alongside Mark R. Wright, Alex G. Scott, David Permut, Daniel Sladek, and Chris Taaffe. The cast is rounded out by Grantham Coleman, Jamilah Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, Kevin Mambo, Carra Patterson, Bill Irwin, Cotter Smith, Adrienne Warren, and Jeffrey Wright.

Rustin will be released in select theaters on Nov. 3 before arriving to Netflix on Nov. 17.