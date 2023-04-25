‘CNN This Morning’ Co-Hosts Address Don Lemon’s Exit on First Day Without Him

CNN This Morning returned on Tuesday for the first time since Don Lemon’s dramatic exit from the network was announced on Monday. Co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins addressed the departure of their former colleague and co-host at the top of the show.

“As you may have heard, yesterday CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon” Harlow began before reading the official statement from CNN CEO Chris Licht, who thanked Lemon for his contributions over the past 17 years. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors,” the statement read in part.

“Absolutely, of course, Don was a big part of the show over the last six months,” Collins added. “He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That’s something I’ll obviously never forget. I agree with Chris. We wish him the best.”

Harlow and Collins had co-hosted the show alongside Lemon since its creation in November 2022.

“Yeah, we certainly do,” Harlow concluded. “Don was one of my first friends here at CNN. I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here, and I wish him all good things ahead.”

Following Lemon’s ousting on Monday, the anchor said he hadn’t received “any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network” in a statement posted to Twitter. He added: “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN responded to Lemon’s claims, rebuking the idea that he was not given proper notice: “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.” Trending Fox News Staffers Celebrate Tucker Carlson's Departure: 'Pure Joy' 'The End of Fox News': MAGA World Reacts to Tucker Carlson's Departure 'Goodbye Mother-Tucker!': Late-Night Hosts Roast Tucker Carlson After Fox Split 13 Terrible Things Tucker Carlson Said That DIDN’T Get Him Fired

While CNN didn’t give a reason for ousting Lemon, he had been embroiled in some recent controversy. In February, he made sexist comments about Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley and the years women are “considered to be in their prime.” Lemon issued an apology and spent several days off the air, with Licht saying at the time that the anchor had “agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn.”

According to The New York Times, however, in the aftermath, CNN’s bookers were reportedly struggling to find guests that wanted to appear on-air with Lemon. Meanwhile, research showed Lemon’s popularity had dipped with audiences.