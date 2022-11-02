fbpixel
Grand Finale

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini Are the Ultimate Suburban Outlaws in ‘Dead to Me’ Trailer

The third and final season of the Netflix series will premiere later this month
Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in 'Dead to Me.' Saeed Adyani*

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini try to evade the long arm of the law in the new trailer for the third and final season of Dead to Me, premiering Nov. 17 on Netflix

The new trailer really kicks off with the kind of news all killers fear: the discovery of a corpse. In this case, it’s the body of Judy’s ex-fiancé, Steve, whom Jen (spoiler alert) killed at the end of Season One. Steve’s death and a lingering hit-and-run case begin to coalesce as both the local cops, and the FBI get involved in the investigation.

The problems pile up from there, not just for Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini), but also Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva), who made herself complicit in the pair’s case. Still, amidst the nerve-shredding chaos and the threat of prison, there’s still time for clever one-liners. At one point, Jen and Judy decide it’s time they come up with some outlaw nicknames for themselves. Judy settles on on “Judy Five Fingers,” while Jen picks the stupendous, “Bitch Cassidy.” 

Along with Applegate, Cardellini, and Riva, Dead to Me stars James Marsden, Sam McCarthy, Luke Roessler, Brandon Scott, Natalie Morales, Garret Dillahunt, Frances Conroy, Max Jenkins and Valerie Mahaffey. 

