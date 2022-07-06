Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington Are Friends That Alter History in ‘Amsterdam’ Trailer

The trailer for David O. Russell’s Amsterdam preemptively reveals a chaotic story of fact and fiction. Starting with a scene of Chris Rock’s character stumbling into a room to find a “dead white man in a box,” the trailer sets up the story of three best friends — played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington — who “swore to protect each other… no matter what.” After the trailer reveals that the trio is accused of murder, one that Bale solemnly tells a friend (Rami Malek) that they “didn’t do,” they set off to find an insider (Robert De Niro) who can help them uncover the truth.

Amsterdam comes as the first feature of Russell’s since Joy in 2015. The film, both written and produced by Russell, includes a star-studded cast that features Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, and Zoe Saldaña.

As the trailer chronicles the investigation attached to the murder the trio has been accused of, chaos seems to ensue with bouts of fighting and Robbie’s character boldly claiming. “I had to stab a guy; I had to hit a lady with a brick one time.” Through Bale’s wit and Robbie’s effortless American accent the trailer gears audiences up for an alluring and electric story featuring three friends who are said to have altered the course of human history.

Amsterdam is set to debut in theaters on Nov. 4.