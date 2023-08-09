Chris Tucker to Embark on First Stand-Up Comedy Tour in Over a Decade

Chris Tucker, comedian-turned-actor-returned-comedian, will embark on his first major stand-up tour in over a decade next month.

Dubbed “The Legends Tour,” the 30-date trek kicks off Sept. 8 in Charleston, South Carolina, and will keep the Rush Hour star on the road until January 2024. The trek marks Tucker’s first nationwide tour since 2011. Tickets for the trek go on sale Friday, August 11, via Ticketmaster.

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles,” Tucker said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.”

After launching his career in stand-up, Tucker became a box office star in the late-1990s and early-2000s thanks to roles in The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, Friday, Dead Presidents, and the Rush Hour trilogy. However, over the past 15 years, Tucker has only appeared in three films: 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, 2016’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, and, most recently, 2023’s Air.

In 2015, Tucker released his first-ever stand-up special on Netflix.

Chris Tucker’s The Legends Tour Dates

Sep. 8 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sep. 10 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

Sep. 20 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

Sep. 22 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Sep. 24 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Sep. 30 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Oct. 3 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Oct. 4 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Oct. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Oct. 10 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre Columbus

Oct. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center

Oct. 12 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Oct. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

Oct. 22 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts

Oct. 26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Nov. 4 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Nov. 7 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater

Nov. 8 – Kansas City, MO – Music Hall Kansas City

Nov. 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

Nov. 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Nov. 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Dec. 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec. 4 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Dec. 7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Jan. 9 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Jan. 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre