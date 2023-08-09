Chris Tucker to Embark on First Stand-Up Comedy Tour in Over a Decade
Chris Tucker, comedian-turned-actor-returned-comedian, will embark on his first major stand-up tour in over a decade next month.
Dubbed “The Legends Tour,” the 30-date trek kicks off Sept. 8 in Charleston, South Carolina, and will keep the Rush Hour star on the road until January 2024. The trek marks Tucker’s first nationwide tour since 2011. Tickets for the trek go on sale Friday, August 11, via Ticketmaster.
“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles,” Tucker said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.”
After launching his career in stand-up, Tucker became a box office star in the late-1990s and early-2000s thanks to roles in The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, Friday, Dead Presidents, and the Rush Hour trilogy. However, over the past 15 years, Tucker has only appeared in three films: 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, 2016’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, and, most recently, 2023’s Air.
In 2015, Tucker released his first-ever stand-up special on Netflix.
Chris Tucker’s The Legends Tour Dates
Sep. 8 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Sep. 10 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
Sep. 20 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
Sep. 22 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Sep. 24 – Durham, NC – DPAC
Sep. 30 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland
Oct. 3 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
Oct. 4 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Oct. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Oct. 10 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre Columbus
Oct. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center
Oct. 12 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square
Oct. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
Oct. 22 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts
Oct. 26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Nov. 4 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Nov. 7 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater
Nov. 8 – Kansas City, MO – Music Hall Kansas City
Nov. 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater
Nov. 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Nov. 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Dec. 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Dec. 4 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Dec. 7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Jan. 9 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall
Jan. 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre