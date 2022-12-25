Chris Rock Details Upcoming Netflix Livestream Comedy Special ‘Selective Outrage’

Consider it a belated Christmas gift: Netflix has revealed that Chris Rock’s upcoming comedy special — which will livestream globally, marking the streaming service’s first-ever live comedy event — will premiere on March 4, 2023.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the comedy legend’s second Netflix special following 2018’s Tamborine, will air live at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST from a venue in Baltimore, Maryland. While more details are forthcoming, Netflix shared a short teaser for the comedy special on Christmas Day:

Throughout 2022, Rock has been testing out new material during his Ego Death world tour, which he kicked off in April – just after the Oscars Slapgate incident where Will Smith stormed the stage to slap the comedian following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The viral moment worked its way into his tour set within a couple of shows.

“Everybody is trying to be a fucking victim,” Rock said during his routine. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids.”

He added, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.” Trending Morrissey Album Likely Delayed Again as Miley Cyrus Wants Guest Spot Taken Off The Year Everyone Realized They Were Wrong About Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West The Search for Guns N’ Roses' Lost Masterpiece Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22

Rock hasn’t spoken at length about the Academy Awards incident beyond touching on it mostly in passing during the tour, and it’s unclear whether he’ll use a live global audience to test out new material about the infamous Oscars moment.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, previously said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”