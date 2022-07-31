Chris Rock Jokes He Was Slapped by ‘Suge Smith’ Hours After Will’s Apology Video

Will Smith’s video apology hasn’t stopped Chris Rock from integrating the infamous Oscars slap into his stand-up act as the comedian once again joked about the incident during his Friday night show in Atlanta.

Hours after Smith spoke about his “unacceptable” behavior at the Academy Awards and apologized to the comedian for the first time on camera, Rock briefly revisited “the Slap” at the Fox Theatre.

“Everybody is trying to be a fucking victim,” Rock said during his routine (via People). “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids.”

(Suge is a reference to former Death Row Records boss Marion “Suge” Knight, currently incarcerated on voluntary manslaughter charges.)

Rock added, “He added, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

While Rock still hasn’t spoken at length about the Academy Awards incident, he’s touched on in passing during his Ego Death World Tour; Kevin Hart perhaps made the loudest statement about the situation when he presented Rock with a goat (because Rock is the G.O.A.T.) named “Will Smith” at a recent Madison Square Garden performance.

On Friday, after a series of statements and social media apologies, Smith spoke at length about the Oscars slap that also got him banned from the Academy for 10 years.

“I’ve reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you,” he said. “My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”