SNL Alum Chris Redd Assaulted Outside of New York’s Comedy Cellar

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd was hospitalized in stable condition after being assaulted by an unknown suspect ahead of a scheduled performance at New York’s Comedy Cellar on Wednesday.

Following news of the attack — which left Redd bleeding heavily from the nose after being punched by a stranger — the NYPD confirmed the incident in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“It was reported to police that a 37-year-old male victim exited his vehicle and was approached by an unidentified male in front of the location,” the NYPD said. “The male punched the victim in the nose causing bleeding and fled the location. The victim was removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.”

The suspect — who TMZ reports was dressed like a security guard and attacked Redd as he exited his vehicle outside the venue — then fled the scene. “No arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD added. While a motive is currently unclear, TMZ notes that the suspect also attempted to snatch the chain Redd was wearing at the time of the attack.

Redd was scheduled to make three appearances Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Comedy Cellar, but he’s since been removed from tonight’s bill, the venue’s website shows. Redd is next scheduled to perform on Oct. 30 at New York’s City Winery.

In September, Redd announced that he was leaving SNL following his five-year stint on the series. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth,” Redd said in a statement. “Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”