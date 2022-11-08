Chris Evans Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ Reminds America to ’Go Vote Tomorrow‘

After Paul Rudd was announced as People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” last year, Chris Evans (who was speculated as a potential candidate) just had to wait another 365 days for his win. On Monday during The Late Show, Stephen Colbert announced Evans as this year’s title winner.

“I have longed believed the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ is one of the cornerstones of this great nation,” said Colbert. The host introduced 2022’s winner with “humility and gratitude,” while runner-up John Oliver demanded “a recount” and tried to rally the audience to “stop the steal.” Evans, who couldn’t be there for a formal acceptance speech, sent a special video message with fellow title winner, Dwayne Johnson, who congratulated Evans. Evans then urged those watching to “Go vote tomorrow.”

Evans has played a variety of memorable characters in the last decade and a half, including the Human Torch in Marvel’s Fantastic Four, and appeared in string of comic and graphic novel adaptations including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Snowpiercer, and of course, the cape-toting Captain America.

The Knives Out actor is set to star opposite Johnson in the holiday film Red One for Amazon Studios, according to the The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is based on an original story from Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks, and is billed as an action-adventure comedy that reimagines the holiday genre. The cast includes Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, J. K. Simmons, Nick Kroll, Kiernan Shipka, and Kristofer Hivju.

Evans recently voiced the character for Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear for Pixar and starred in the Netflix action film, The Gray Man, based on the 2009 thriller novel. He is also slated to for David Yates’ Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt, and will be taking on the role of Gene Kelly in an untitled film based on an original idea by Evans, which he will also star in and produce.