Chlöe Bailey to Star in Film Version of Bob Dylan-Inspired Musical ‘Girl From the North Country’

Don’t count her out: Chlöe Bailey is merging her passion for acting and music with her next project. On Monday, it was announced that Bailey will star in an upcoming film adaptation of Girl From the North Country, the musical based on Bob Dylan’s music, Variety reports.

Bailey will star alongside top-notch actors, such as The Crown‘s Olivia Colman and True Detective‘s Woody Harrelson. The original Broadway musical — written by Conor McPherson — featured Dylan’s songs such as “Forever Young,” “All Along the Watchtower,” and “Like a Rolling Stone.”

“To be associated with Conor is one of the highlights of my professional life,” Dylan said in a statement to Variety. “It goes without saying the man is a genius for putting this thing together and I’m thrilled to be a part of the experience. My songs couldn’t be in better hands. The play had me crying at the end. I can’t even say why. When the curtain came down, I was stunned. I really was.”

The original musical is based in the Great Depression, specifically in Duluth, Minnesota. It follows a group of travelers that meet in a guest house. Per Variety, Harrelson will play Nick Laine — a home proprietor — while Colman will take on the role of his wife Elizabeth, who suffers dementia. Bailey will play Marianne, the couple’s adopted daughter who holds in a secret.

Bailey's character Marianne then crosses paths and develops a relationship with Joe Scott, played by Tosin Cole, an escaped convict who finds shelter at the home.

Along with comprising Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle Bailey, Chlöe has starred in Grown-ish, Black-ish, and appeared in Jane. She’s also set to star in Praise This and Donald Glover’s Swarm.

It’s set to be a big year for Chlöe who revealed last month that she will be releasing her debut solo album, In Pieces, in late March. Bailey has released several singles over the past couple of years, starting with “Have Mercy.” Last year she shared “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and “For the Night,” featuring Latto. (She’s also collaborated with an array of other artists including Ari Lennox, Calvin Harris, Five Foreign, and Gunna.)