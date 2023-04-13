Chlöe Bailey Shares Reaction to Seeing Sister Halle in ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer

Chlöe Bailey stopped by the Drew Barrymore Show for Wednesday’s episode, and spoke about how proud she was of her sister Halle, who stars in Disney’s upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid.

The “Pray It Away” singer recalled the first time she saw Halle as Ariel in the film’s trailer, which aired during last month’s 2023 Oscars. “I was screaming and I was crying… I was just screaming because she is a real-life mermaid, a siren, graceful in all her beauty,” she said. “And people get to see what I’ve always seen since we were little girls.”

Bailey also talked about feeling imposter syndrome when her album In Pieces released. “I never thought the day would come. So when it actually happened, I was like, trying to figure out every way in my head to make sure it wasn’t happening. It was like imposter syndrome,” she told Barrymore. “So I keep reciting to myself: I deserve it, I deserve it, I deserve it.” Trending MrBeast's Chris Tyson Went On Hormones. Then Came Transphobic Conspiracy Theories Jan. 6 Investigators Think Trump May Have Duped Donors With Election Fraud Claims Caught on Tape: Trump Official Told Fox News Dominion Voting Machines Were Legit Trump Steamrolls Tucker Carlson on His Own Show

She added, “I think we owe it to ourselves. We have to give ourselves flowers before we expect anybody else to.”

When speaking to Rolling Stone ahead of her record’s release in March, the artist shared that she finds comfort in surrendering control of the final outcome. “The times where I’m worrying about if people will pay attention to me — if people even know I have an album — all of these things work together in a special way that only God can really work out,” she said.